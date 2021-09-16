Pools slipped to their third consecutive defeat on the road on Tuesday after Ben Goodliffe converted midway through the first half for the U’s to score the only goal of the game.

The result saw Challinor’s side drop to fifth in the League Two table having taken 12 points from their opening seven games back in the Football League – all of which have come at Victoria Park.

And ahead of Pools’ trip to Boundary Park to take on bottom of the table Oldham Athletic on Saturday, Challinor has a number of injury concerns to key personnel which he has conceded is making things challenging for his side as they continue to go in search of that elusive first win away from home.

Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor still looking to improve squad. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

Midfield pair Mark Shelton and Gavan Holohan missed Tuesday’s defeat in London with the latter’s groin injury seemingly worse than first feared following results of a scan.

Meanwhile, on-loan Millwall striker Tyler Burey is expected to be out for around 12 weeks after he limped off in the defeat at Tranmere Rovers having made a promising start to life at Victoria Park in front of goal.

But with the transfer window shut any new signings for Pools will have to come through the free agent market which has already proved challenging for Challinor this summer.

“There's nothing new to take away from this really, I know where we're at,” Challinor said of Tuesday’s defeat.

“There are fine margins and I could quite easily be talking about a draw.

He added: “We are still actively trying to improve and looking to bring players in so if we can do that then brilliant.

“We're obviously missing important players for us and when you've got a smallish squad that's going to be testing, but it is what it is.

“We've got to get on with it because no one is going to help us out, we've got to do that ourselves. We do that by working hard, staying positive and winning at Oldham on Saturday.”

