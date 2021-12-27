The Pools boss is eager to strengthen his side next month but admits he may have to move some players on in order to balance out what is already a sizeable squad.

And that may also include re-evaluating some of the players on-loan at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools recently welcomed back Millwall winger Tyler Burey on-loan but alongside Stoke City duo Eddy Jones and Will Goodwin, and Huddersfield Town man Matty Daly, Lee may have some decisions to make over the coming days and weeks heading into January.

Graeme Lee has given an update on Hartlepool United's transfer status. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Jones has featured just five times for Pools this season while Goodwin has made 15 appearances but has been included in just one of Pools’ last nine League Two squads ahead of the trip to Mansfield Town, with Daly featuring 24 times in all competitions.

“We’re in discussions, we’ve had a few meetings regarding that,” said Lee.

“There’s discussions with their parent clubs and what we want to do. As a football club there’s players we are going to be bringing in which means there’s players who are going to have to probably move on or get a loan just to get game time.

“It’s something that we’re assessing but before that, we can’t do anything until we know we’re guaranteed to bring somebody in.”

And the Pools boss is keen to stress the club are in constant discussions with clubs over potential targets.

Lee revealed recently he would like to conclude his January transfer business as early as possible but is unsure how much further forward the club are to negotiating any deals.

“We’re speaking to clubs. We’ve spoken with managers and staff within clubs, we’re enquiring in as much detail as we can and there are certain players we are looking at,” he said.

“So we’re having discussions. Are we any further forward with them? I’m not sure. But we’re talking and we’re putting the markers down and speaking to people and hopefully that can start getting things going as soon as January comes.”

