Lee and his assistant Michael Nelson were unveiled as Pools’ new management team at the beginning of the month and have already seen their side take part in four games across three different competitions.

Lee and Nelson watched from the stands at Hillsborough as Pools progressed to the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday before the pair made their debut in the Pools dugout in the FA Cup at Lincoln City.

Lee got off to a dream start securing a 1-0 win over the Imps before a dramatic end to his first game in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium when Mark Shelton’s stoppage time goal helped see off Rochdale.

Graeme Lee is pleased to have a week on the training ground with his players after a hectic start ahead of Colchester United trip. Picture by FRANK REID

But Lee’s start hit the buffers slightly on Saturday with a goalless draw against bottom-of-the-table Scunthrope United and the Pools boss is pleased he now has a full week ahead of the trip to Colchester United this weekend to get to grips with his players.

“We already started planning things ahead of this week. It’s nice that we can have a little look on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to see what we can get and what we can do on the training field,” Lee told The Mail.

“Ideally, I did think about getting a bounce game, just for the other lads who haven’t played, but the games we’ve had and the games coming up, with some bodies starting to get a few niggles, [we decided] the chance to get some minutes in on the training pitch and get a few details across is what you want.

“The whole focus has been the next game, the next game and the next game.

“Again I’m still going to be building to the next game, but the early part of the week is an opportunity to look at us and have a good look at what we can improve on, then start to focus on Colchester.”

