It’s no secret there is an affiliation from Lee for his former club, Middlesbrough, having been handed an opportunity in the club’s academy system where he progressed to the role of U23’s manager.

But it’s events off the field from Boro’s FA Cup tie with Manchester United which have garnered an emotional response from the Pools boss.

Boro fan Claire Streeter, along with two of her friends, has spent the last week walking the 106-mile journey from the Riverside to Old Trafford for the club’s fourth round tie with the Red Devils all in aid of the MFC Foundation in order to create a dementia hub at the Riverside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee takes his side to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round. Picture by FRANK REID

Claire is hoping her walking challenge will raise vital funds for the Foundation’s work with people living with dementia across the Teesside region. And that includes Lee’s father, Tony.

In a recent interview with the BBC Lee revealed the magnitude of difficulties his family face away from football with wife, Gemma, and his father.

Gemma was told she had 12 months to live in 2019 following a cancerous brain tumour diagnosis, while 74-year-old Tony has been living with dementia for a number of years.

Despite her diagnosis, Gemma is alive thanks to a trial drug called ONC201 after the couple extensively searched worldwide for potential treatments.

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee celebrates after his side's 2-1 win in the FA Cup over Blackpool. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And although Gemma's condition remains, her most recent scans were classed as 'stable', meaning the cancer has not worsened.

Although Lee is a workaholic around the football club on a day-to-day basis, the perspective of where football lies within reality stares him in the face every time he turns off the lights and heads for the exit from the Suit Direct Stadium.

It’s what makes gestures similar to those of Claire’s so much more heartfelt.

“My dad is struggling at the moment with dementia,” explains Lee.

“It’s a massive cause so I think any awareness for anyone's illness or anyone’s cause or charity, it’s massively appreciated.

“I know for my wife, and for my dad at the moment, anything that anyone is willing to do is fantastic.

“I’ve had so many people since my wife [was diagnosed] to have stepped up who you don’t even know that come forward and want to help.

“They don't realise how much that helps families and the people who are suffering, so anything like that I say fair play to them and well done to them, it’s fantastic.”

With what Lee has to deal with away from football it is a testament that he continues to give his all to the cause for Pools.

Lee revealed it was a dream come true when he was appointed manager, and it’s something which might not have been possible but for the support of his wife who urged the 43-year-old to keep chasing his dream.

Lee said: “I spoke to my wife about going for the job and she just said: ‘Go and get it. Go and do it. This family needs it.’

“And that’s what it means. It’s massive for us.

“We have gone through tough times, and we still are. It gives us something different to focus on and that’s what I’m doing.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.