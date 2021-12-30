Sterry was taken off early in the second half but the Pools boss revealed the fullback was withdrawn due to illness, rather than injury.

Meanwhile, Pools boss Lee also disclosed Huddersfield Town loanee Daly came off as he was one of the four players who had tested positive for COVID-19, which saw the recent game with Colchester United postponed earlier in the month.

“We had a forced change with Jamie Sterry who’s ill.

Jamie Sterry was forced off early in the second half in the defeat to Mansfield Town. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

"So Reagan had to come on and sometimes that can change a little bit how you’ve been playing,” said Lee.

“Daly was one of the lads who had COVID.

"He was struggling at half-time a little bit so we were just trying to get as much as we can out of different bodies and obviously we tried to get Tyler on to give us a little bit more presence up front and a bit more pace,” added the Pools boss.

Hartlepool United have fallen victim to their second postponed game in as many weeks after it was revealed their League Two meeting with Tranmere Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium would no longer take place on Wednesday following a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Tranmere squad.

The postponement with Tranmere means Pools will not feature again until New Year’s Day where they are set to welcome Oldham Athletic to the Suit Direct Stadium.

