Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence believes the signing of Jamie Miley from Newcastle is an indication that Pools are beginning to plan for the future and longer term success.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Pools, as well as a host of other National League clubs, are often accused of short-sightedness when it comes to building for success. A high turnover of managers - Pools have had four permanent bosses in the last 13 months - and players means there hasn't been much time to think about the future in the North East. In the past, when Pools have tried to be proactive, they've handed two year contracts to players who have struggled, most recently the likes of Jake Hastie, Brody Paterson, Kieran Wallace and Manny Onariase.

However, with Lennie Lawrence, Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton bringing a measure of stability to the Prestige Group Stadium of late, there are signs that Pools are beginning to plan for the future. Young goalkeeper Josh Mazfari, defenders Louis Stephenson and Campbell Darcy as well as attackers Max Storey and Alfie Steel have all spent time on loan this season as they prepare themselves for the transition to the first team. Meanwhile, Pools have tied down experienced pair Adam Smith, who has been in superb form of late, and Tom Parkes to new deals that will keep them at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of next season. Now, the signings of Sam Folarin, who has also penned an 18 month contract, and Jamie Miley provide further evidence that Pools have at least one eye on the future.

Newcastle midfielder Miley became the club's third January signing and arrives to add some technical quality and creativity to the Pools midfield. The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two strugglers Newport County but a hernia problem limited him to just eight appearances. Even so, he impressed Newcastle fans in pre-season, starting in their win over Spanish side Girona back in August. Pools, who have one of the oldest squads in the National League, are beginning to reduce the average age thanks to some of their business this month.

While it remains unclear whether Lennie Lawrence, Anthony Limbrick or someone else will take charge of Pools next season, the veteran boss believes the club are beginning to lay the foundations for long-term success. Picture by Frank Reid.

While it remains to be seen whether Lawrence plans on continuing as manager beyond the end of this season or whether Pools intend head coach Anthony Limbrick to take over, the suggestion that the club have a long-term plan in place can only be a good thing. Although the futures of the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who are both out of contract this summer and are still to agree new deals, will be causing the Pools hierarchy a few headaches, the club are looking to establish solid foundations from which to build.

And Lawrence, who hailed Miley as a talented, technical midfielder and suggested he would be on the bench for this weekend's long trip to Braintree, admits he's pleased to see Pools planning for the long-term.

"It's really good to see," he said.

"Funds have been made available, they've been invested in young players who have got potential to develop. That's really good for the club.

"Parkes is a great professional and we're delighted to have him, that's great. And Smithy as well. He's done very, very well. He made some great saves on Tuesday against Barnet.

"All those are good signs and that's terrific. But it's a tough gig here. We've got to get some more points on the board, we have to. We need to win an away game and we need to get a little bit closer to those play-off places. That's our focus right now.

"We've got this ridiculous imbalance. After the Sutton game we'll have played two or three more away games than home games. That's going to be redressed in a week when we've got three home games on the trot. By then, the players that we've signed will be pretty much up to speed. Maybe Anthony Mancini will be back, I'd like to think Joe Grey would be. Hopefully we don't get too many injuries or suspensions in the meantime and we'll be well-placed to get the points we need to get us to where we want to be."