Bogle brought an end to a five month spell at the Suit Direct Stadium when he made the move to South Wales to link up with ex-Cardiff City coach James Rowberry at Rodney Parade, despite still having two-years left on his contract with Pools.

But despite not featuring in the warm weather training camp in Portugal, Hartley insists Bogle was not pushed out at the Suit Direct Stadium, with the 28-year-old instead keen on the move himself.

Omar Bogle left Hartlepool United for Newport County after just five months at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“He’s a likeable lad and he trained very well the time we were here,” said Hartley.

“There was an opportunity for him to go to Newport and he wanted to take that up.

“I only want players who are very happy at the club - and that’s not to say that Omar wasn’t happy, but he thought it was a situation he could explore.

“I think he’s worked with the coach there before and some players want to do that, they feel comfortable working with somebody else but there’s no way we pushed Omar out of the door.”

And Bogle reiterated his relationship with Rowberry was a deciding factor in making the move to Pools’ League Two rivals.

“I know the gaffer from when I was at Cardiff, and some of the other staff, so I just wanted to come in and work with them really,” said Bogle.

“Having the relationship I have with them, I know I can come here and enjoy my football.

“When I was at Cardiff, he got the best out of me in terms of training and things like that so when the opportunity came to come and work with him again it was a no-brainer really.”

Bogle added: “Looking at what the club did last year, almost getting promoted, I think it’s a great project to come to.”