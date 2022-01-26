Featherstone was the Pools hero at the weekend as Graeme Lee’s side came from behind to earn a draw against Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium but it was a result which continued their run of games without a win in League Two.

Pools have won just one of their last 12 league games, a late victory over Rochdale in Lee’s first home game in charge, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Exeter City.

But while Pools have hit a bit of a mid-season slump, Saturday’s point with Stevenage moved them further clear of the dropzone with the Pools captain stating that is the minimum target for the season.

Nicky Featherstone grabbed Hartlepool United's equaliser in Saturday's draw with Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“I think you go through these spells as a football team,” said Featherstone.

“I think we’ve got a good enough squad as it stands to challenge and be safe, and I think that’s the aim after four years of being out of the Football League. Get safe as soon as possible and go from there.

“I think the squad is good. I think it’s capable. You can see that from earlier on in the season.”

Featherstone’s stunning equaliser against Stevenage meant a third straight draw at the Suit Direct Stadium after goalless draws with Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic in what has been a frustrating period given these are results against teams below them in the league.

And it’s not just wins that have been difficult to come by for Pools with Featherstone’s strike their first in the league since he also scored in the defeat to Mansfield Town on Boxing Day.

But the skipper is remaining positive as Pools continue to edge away from the relegation zone bit-by-bit.

“They’re missed opportunities with the home form we’ve got,” Featherstone admitted.

“You can also look at it as two clean sheets and we’re unbeaten and they don’t gain any ground on you.

“But with the home form we’ve got it’s always disappointing not to win home games.

“We’re confident we can beat anyone at home. If we’re still not scoring in four or five games time then it might be a problem but with the chances we’ve created there’s nothing to worry about just yet.”

