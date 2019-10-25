Hartlepool United caretaker Antony Sweeney 'not naive' following perfect start ahead of National League clash against Barnet
Antony Sweeney has enjoyed a near perfect start to his stint in caretaker charge at Hartlepool United.
In addition to wins in the FA Youth Cup and Durham Challenge Cup, the Pools legend has led the first team to back to back victories and clean sheets since taking charge.
It’s the first time Hartlepool have achieved consecutive wins without conceding since last December, though Sweeney has raised questions regarding the quality of the performances since he took charge.
Ahead of Saturday’s match against Barnet on Saturday, the United caretaker commented: “I’m not naive enough to think everything will go swimmingly.
“There’s going to be a point where things will go against me, whether that’s a decision I make or a bad performance or result, whatever it is that’s football and the level we’re at.
“There’s not going to be a team that continues on a path where it’s all rosy – there’s going to be ups and downs and it’s how you deal with that more than anything else.
“I hope it’s in a while but if it comes Saturday, it comes Saturday and we’ll react to that.
“I’ve been negative in terms of saying our performances haven’t been great, that’s because we all want to do better but there are still some things the lads have done really well, particularly defensively.
“Whatever happens in the future, once a decision has been made, then I’ll reflect on it and probably say that it has been an enjoyable experience. But while you’re living it, everything is just a bit hectic!”