Hartlepool United caretaker manager Antony Sweeney discusses being in charge for Notts County and Solihull Moors matches
Antony Sweeney will be in the dugout as Hartlepool United travel to Notts County on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
But the 36-year-old is unsure when his spell as caretaker manager will end and if it will be in the form of an outside appointment or being given the job permanently himself.
“I'm going to work as if I’m going to be in charge of the next two games and if things change that's fine,” he said
“What I don't want to do is anticipate something else happening and not be prepared. We’ll prepare the team as best we can for Notts County, we’ll see how we get on and we'll start automatically after that game preparing for Solihull Moors – if it changes in between that, so be it.”
Sweeney is expected to remain in charge for the time being with former AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor and ex-Pools defender Michael Nelson among several interviewed for the permanent position.