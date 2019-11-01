Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Brackley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 19th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But the 36-year-old is unsure when his spell as caretaker manager will end and if it will be in the form of an outside appointment or being given the job permanently himself.

“I'm going to work as if I’m going to be in charge of the next two games and if things change that's fine,” he said

“What I don't want to do is anticipate something else happening and not be prepared. We’ll prepare the team as best we can for Notts County, we’ll see how we get on and we'll start automatically after that game preparing for Solihull Moors – if it changes in between that, so be it.”