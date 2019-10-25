Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Brackley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 19th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sweeney has been in interim charge for just over two weeks and has led the side to back to back wins against Aldershot Town and most recently Brackley Town in the FA Cup.

The 36-year-old has been in meetings this week and is set to remain in the dugout at Victoria Park this weekend.

When discussing how much longer he’ll be in the caretaker role, Sweeney said: “There’s no real indication really, I don’t really concern myself with that because that’s for the board to sort out.

“When they approached me to do the caretaker job it was a case of just doing it until told otherwise and I’m absolutely comfortable with that, it doesn’t matter if they give a time frame or not.

“What will change it is results, if results start to tail off then that might put the squeeze on things a little bit more but while we’re maintaining results and moving along okay then it gives the club time.

“My goal is just to give the club as much time as possible to find the right person.

“There have been conversations but they’ll remain private. The football club have been brilliant and kept me in the loop with what their process is.

“It’s been exactly what they said it would be when I took interim charge, there’s no hidden agendas or anything like that but the results have bought them that time to explore every avenue and I think that’s the right way to go about it.

“It allows me to focus on the team and not worry about things going on in the background.

“The grass based stuff is what I’m used to, as much as possible, that’s what I want to concentrate on.

“Things off the field will sort itself out, that’s not something I have to focus on.