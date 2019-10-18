Antony Sweeney as caretaker manager.

Sweeney has made a perfect start as caretaker manager so far with his one game in charge seeing Pools pick up their biggest win of the season so far down at Aldershot Town.

Should he continue picking up results, starting on Saturday in the FA Cup against Brackley Town, the 36-year-old could soon replace Craig Hignett in the permanent manager’s post.

And when discussing the prospect of being linked with the full-time role, Sweeney said: “It will be a good problem to have for the football club.

“I’d rather have it that way than lose all the games and make it easy for the football club, put it that way!

“That’s for another day and for the board to decide what they feel is best for the club.

“All we can do is just concentrate on getting results and proving that we weren’t far off and we’ve got a decent squad capable of having a right good go in not only the cup competitions but the league as well.

“We’ve been here before and it’s results and performances which will dictate that.”

Sweeney will take charge of his first game at Victoria Park on Saturday and is expecting a different sort of experience to his opening match at Aldershot as he looks to help United claim a spot in Monday night’s first round draw.

He added: “I am looking forward to it but there will be three and a half thousand people who will have an opinion on the game as well who won’t be shy in sharing it around me!

“I’m more looking forward to seeing how the players perform and apply their attitude in the game.

“It’s a special competition, not only for players experiences and drawing bigger and better teams in the competition and hopefully playing in some magnificent stadiums but also financially as well.