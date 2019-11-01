Jim O'Brien of Notts County celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Stockport County at Meadow Lane on August 06, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Pools are facing a Notts County side that has put a difficult start to life in the National League behind them.

They have won seven of their last nine league games, a run of form that sees them occupy seventh position, the last available play-off spot.

The Magpies were relegated out of the EFL for the first time in their 157-year history at the end of last season and will be seeking an immediate return.

Sweeney said: “I see it as probably the toughest game to date well have had so far.

“I've watched the previous couple of games and they play some really really good football.

“I know they lost against Chesterfield but they dominated play for the majority of that game.

“They just lacked that cutting edge so I was thinking that might be an area to exploit but then on Tuesday they go and score four goals away from home!

“They're coming strong after what was an upheaval in the summer and a difficult situation for them, they've got themselves an experienced squad there and we'll have to be at our best to get something out of the game.

“Notts County, in mid week made a few changes where we wouldn't have expected so we've sent a scout there to get a report one one match and then it changes to the next match as well so it’s going to be difficult.

“It’s traditionally a league game until the last few years. Two well supported club at the level, two clubs that have ambitions to get out of the league whether that's short term or medium term.

“It’s going to be a tough match but its going to be one that we should embrace because only the best team gets out of this division automatically and then obviously there's the lottery of the play-offs.”