Hartlepool United caretaker manager, Antony Sweeney prior to the Vanarama National League match between Aldershot Town and Hartlepool United at the EBB Stadium, Aldershot on Saturday 12th October 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | MI News)

Sweeney played 444 times for Pools between 2001 and 2014 and has been part of the club’s coaching staff for the past few years.

But the United legend believes such achievements shouldn’t come in to play when the club weigh up their options for Craig Hignett’s replacement.

While Sweeney hasn’t ruled himself out of taking the manager’s job on permanently, he recognises how important the club’s next appointment is.

“The next manager of the club has to be the best person for the job,” he said.

“It can’t be done out of loyalty, it can’t be done out of convenience, it’s too important a job to not give it to the best person for it.

“On that, the position the club finds itself in, there’s no easy fix, we haven’t got the finances to go and buy success. It’s going to take time no matter what happens.

“No matter if it’s an experienced manager like we’ve had in the past with Dave Jones or Richard Money, whether it’s a novice manager like Matty Bates, or a manager who has had success elsewhere like Craig Harrison.

“We’ve explored every avenue and left ourselves with nowhere to go really so the next appointment has to be right.”

Hignett’s successor will be Pools’ fourth permanent manager in less than a year and Sweeney has asked Poolies to show the same patience and support no matter who gets the job.

“What I will say is that the next appointment needs the full backing from the fans and given a little bit of time,” he said during Sunday’s legend’s talk-in.

“There’s an easy way to buy success but we haven’t got that luxury at this moment in time. The fans are crucial and I’ll just ask them to keep doing what they’re doing because it means a lot.”