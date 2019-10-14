Hartlepool United caretaker manager Antony Sweeney reveals his plan following a hectic spell at the club
Hartlepool United caretaker manager Antony Sweeney is welcoming a free week after a ‘manic’ few days at the club
Following the sacking of manager Craig Hignett and Jed McNamee on Thursday, Sweeney led Pools to a 3-0 win at Aldershot Town in his first match in charge without having even taken a proper training session with the side.
Next up for Hartlepool is the small matter of an Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round match at home to Brackley Town this weekend.
But with no midweek game, Sweeney is welcoming an uninterrupted spell with the squad.
When discussing his plan following the match, he said: “I’ll travel back on the bus, go through all the messages.
“Then just clear my head a little bit because it’s been manic the last 48-hours so I’ll just have a bit of down time.
“I’m constantly thinking about what happened and I’ve spoke to Ged and the gaffer at length and I’ve had to speak to players as well as prepare for the game and watch Aldershot on the bus on the way down.
“I haven’t really had any time to just relax a little bit but we’ve got a free week coming up so that’ll give us time to have some down time and hopefully I’ll do the same as well as playing in the fundraiser game which just dawned on me afterwards!”
Sweeney was one of several Pools legends who played a Hartlepool Supporters Trust XI on Sunday afternoon, he was one of 12 difference scorers as part of the 19-0 victory at Seaton Carew.