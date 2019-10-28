Antony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

It’s been just over two weeks since the 36-year-old took over as caretaker manager alongside Ian McGuckin and since then, Pools have won all three matches without conceding a goal.

Sweeney’s affinity with the club is well known and since taking the role he’s received support from ex-teammates, managers and fans alike.

“I’ve spoken to people briefly and I have to say there’s been nothing but positive support,”

“Darrell Clarke rang me, I spoke with Ben Clark who probably had probably one of the hardest caretaker roles from what I can remember at Gateshead.

“People have texted me, rang me, even when I’ve been negative in terms of saying it wasn’t a great performance, there has still been a wave of positivity and not just from people I know, from people in the street and stuff like that.

“I’ve got a good support network and I think you need that really because I can see why it could be a lonely place being the manager of a football club.”

In addition to the positive feedback, there have been plenty of shouts for Sweeney to be given the managerial job permanently – but he’s not getting carried away.

“I try not to listen to it too much,” he added.

“You’ve just got to do the best you can and see how that goes. Whether that be in training sessions or picking teams and performances.

“So in terms of feedback, the feedback will come in results and a lot of teams would love to win three games on the bounce regardless of the performance so I’m not wanting to be too ungrateful but I know the players can always perform better.

“Hopefully the results continue along with performances and we can start winning more comfortably as we did on Saturday.