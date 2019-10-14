Hartlepool United caretaker manager, Antony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Aldershot Town and Hartlepool United at the EBB Stadium, Aldershot on Saturday 12th October 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | MI News)

The Pools legend led the team to a 3-0 win at Aldershot Town in his first game in temporary charge with goals from Josh Hawkes, Gavan Holohan and Nicke Kabamba securing their biggest victory of the campaign so far.

“It’s just relief,” Sweeney admitted.

“I’m not naive enough to think that was a great performance and that it was a 3-0 game because it wasn’t. But you take what you can in football because there’s plenty of times where you play really well and you don’t get your rewards for it.

“I think we’ve shown that with just a few small tweaks we’re on the cusp of being a really good side in this league.

“A poor performance or result would have just added to the weight that a change needed to be made.

“I tried to keep things fairly similar and not change too much, I think I’d be a hypocrite if I changed everything after being part of the original coaching staff anyway because why wouldn’t I have said anything then.

“I fully believed in what Craig [Hignett] and Ged [McNamee] were doing and I was a massive part in it and they included me in everything. But I have also got my own personality and for me it’s minor tweaks that I’ll try and address.

“We changed things defensively, we were so poor against Stockport in the first half but we changed our shape and were a lot better after that.

“I want to get players into attacking areas a little bit more but without forfeiting the defensive structure that we need.

“It wasn’t perfect by any means, I don’t think it was ever going to be without any form of proper training session but fair play to the lads to get the result.

“We are a good footballing side, the criticism levelled at us has been that we haven’t had that steely desire to see games and tough periods through.