Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

Pools have lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions and go into the game on the back of another encouraging 2-2 draw at Notts County.

They sit just four points off the play-offs with tonight’s rescheduled match against the Moors being their game in hand.

Tim Flowers’ side sit three points ahead of Hartlepool in the table and should prove another tough test despite winning just one of their opening nine matches on the road so far this season.

Sweeney also hinted that a few rotatory changes could be in order with Gime Toure expected to be back in contention following hand surgery.

“It’s a quick turnaround so we’ve rested up because it’s another important game and this is where the squad will come into it,” he said.

“There’s bumps and bruises that you have to consider and not much training time in between to put a plan together.

“The lads needed a recovery day and they came back on Monday where we tried to get some sort of plan into them going into tonight.

“It’s a home game and it will be a different test – I’m expecting Solihull to be more direct than Notts County were.

“It’ll be a difficult test but that’s the beauty of this league isn’t it because there’s a test every week and usually a different one and so far we’ve stood up to that.

“I think the worst thing you can do as a football club is to become complacent and think that you've cracked it because football’s got a habit of proving you wrong.

“We’ll just keep working to the principles that have got you where we are so far in the last few games. Improve on what we need to improve on and take it game by game.