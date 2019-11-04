Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

Pools were good value for their two goal lead thanks to Gavan Holohan and Luke James at Meadow Lane before a Wes Thomas brace saw the hosts snatch a point.

But it was a failure to capitalise entirely ruthlessly that stood out as a key disappointment for Sweeney.

“The major disappointment is that we’ve worked a lot on that counter attacking play where it’s three v two waves in your overloads so driving towards the box and slipping someone in to finish is something we’ve done a lot of work on,” he said.

“If we had executed that properly when we had the chance then it would have been 3-0 and we go on to win the game comfortably.

“But I’m nitpicking there, that’s a minor issue on the whole which just shows how far we’ve come that we’re hanging our hat on that a little bit.

“I’m disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded because they were avoidable but we’ve had a little bit of luck along the way at times as well so maybe that deserted us a little bit 30 seconds before half-time.

“It was a bit of a rash decision from Ben coming out but he's done that a couple of times and got the ball well so we can’t have it both ways.