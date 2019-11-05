Hartlepool United caretaker manager ends reign with defeat and looking forward to working with Dave Challinor
Antony Sweeney is looking forward to working under new Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor.
Sweeney ended his five game spell as caretaker with a 1-0 defeat at home to Solihull Moors, his first since taking temporary charge.
Former Fylde boss Challinor watched from the stands for the second game running and is expected to take charge of training on Thursday in preparation for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Yeovil Town.
Sweeney, who will remain as a first-team coach under Challinor, said : “It’s a good appointment, if you’re looking for credentials he ticks all the boxes you’re going to have at this level.
“I met with him today for a quick chat before the game but we’ll have more time tomorrow. I’m looking forward to working with him because in all his years in management he’s made the play-offs almost every time so he must be doing something right.
“I’ll be taking in what he does as a coach and it’s a good thing he’s come into the football club because we’re still teetering with where we don’t want to be and fresh impetus have us going in the right direction.”
On the defeat to Solihull, Sweeney added: “They’re a difficult side to play against, they put you under pressure and on the back foot.
“We played okay in short spells but the first goal was always going to be crucial.
“Solihull were effective and we lacked intensity and cutting edge after getting into some good areas, on the whole we just lacked that bit of quality.”