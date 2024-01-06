Hartlepool United celebrated their first home victory for almost two months after beating Oxford City 2-1.

Joe Grey (pictured during Pools' trip to Oldham the previous weekend) helped Pools seal a 2-1 win over Oxford City. Picture: Frank Reid.

Pools, under caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence’s first game, welcomed back star midfielder Anthony Mancini for his first start after a lengthy hamstring injury.

He played a key part in the build up for both second half goals scored by Tom Crawford and Joe Grey.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

The visitors hit back shortly after, but Pools saw the game out to earn a precious three points and give fans something to cheer about.

The home side played some positive stuff in the first half but they went into the break goalless.

Crawford broke the deadlock soon after the restart when he pounced on a Mancini shot which rebounded nicely into his path on 55 minutes.

The Frenchman was instrumental again in the build up to Pools’ second goal just after the hour, this time youngster Grey netting from close range.

The home fans were given a scare when Oxford City got one back in the 78th minute through teenager Seydil Toure.

But Pools could have made it three in the 85th minute when a corner was picked up by Callum Cooke on the edge of the box, only for him to ripple the side netting.

The victory is Pools’ first on home soil since their win over Eastleigh on October 7, and their first in the league since beating York away in mid November.

It sees them rise two places in the table from 18th to 16th on 31 points.