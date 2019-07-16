Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh discusses encouraging signs for the club's budget
Chairman Raj Singh has been really encouraged by the level of support at Hartlepool United this summer.
Over 3,000 fans packed into the Super 6 Stadium to watch Pools’ 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.
A similar number of season tickets have been sold by United ahead of the 2019-20 season as they became the first National League side to formally announce that they had surpassed the 3K mark.
Hartlepool then followed that up by launching their new kit and club shop at an open day at their home ground over the weekend. The day was well attended by several hundred Poolies as queues for the bold home shirt spilled down Clarence Road.
And with Pools’ playing budget said to be spent, it is successful days like Saturday and higher than projected season ticket sales that could convince Singh to give manager Craig Hignett another boost.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It obviously helps everyone when there’s more money coming into the club,” Singh admitted.
“None of us are in this to make money, we’re here to build something so when you’ve got more money coming into the club it does make things a lot easier and softens the blow on the losses.
“The season ticket sales have been particularly encouraging. First and foremost it’s about the fans and if the fans are buying into what you’re trying to sell then I think you’re halfway there.
“We want to sell as many season tickets as possible but we need to be realistic, it’s over 3,000 now so it would be great to break 3,500 and see where that takes us.”