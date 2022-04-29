Khalsa Aid is an international non-governmental organisation (INGO) with the aim to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world.

The organisation is based upon the Sikh principle of ‘Recognise the whole human race as one.’

Pools started their appeal to help those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine back in March with chairman Raj Singh donating £250,000 to help launch the campaign through his various groups of companies.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh makes significant donation to Khalsa Aid. Picture by FRANK REID

Following the launch of the appeal, Pools opened up the Suit Direct Stadium to be used as a main hub for people and businesses to donate essential products and items which were then delivered to Ukrainian people most in need.

And Singh has now donated some of those funds from the campaign to the Khalsa Aid in order to help three different hubs across Europe that have direct ties to assist those in Ukraine.

Speaking on the donation Pools chairman Singh said: “It is a charity I have been aware of for a long time.

“It is a Sikh based charity that does a lot of good work both in this country and overseas. I have seen a lot of the great work they have done and that’s why I felt like they were suitable.”

Khalsa Aid CEO Ravinder Singh also commented by thanking the Pools chairman for his generosity.

“We support refugees across the world and in different crises. Operations include medical aid, shelter and food provision,” said Singh.

“When the crisis first happened, within two days we had set up a 24-hour langar provision, serving hot food to the refugees as they crossed the border.

“We would like to thank club chairman, Raj Singh for his generous donation.