Hartlepool United owner and chairman Raj Singh.

With the National League fixtures set to be announced at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon, the excitement ahead of the upcoming season is starting to grow.

Friday saw Pools surpass the 2,000 season ticket sale-mark, with the club now on course to smash last season’s 3,000 total before the competitive season gets underway on August 3.

And retaining the majority of last season’s key players while bolstering the squad with six signings has given Poolies plenty of reason to be hopeful ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Singh is hoping that will help attract more people to the Super 6 Stadium.

“We are getting geared up for a big push in the new season,” said the Hartlepool chairman.

“It’s really pleasing to hear that we moved past the 2,000-mark for season tickets last week.

“Last season I said that if we could give fans a team that they can be proud of and that excites them, then we can attract 3,500 to 4,000 every week and I still believe that.

“It would be brilliant if we could get somewhere close or break through the 3,000 barrier for season tickets in the coming week before Friday’s early-bird deadline.”

Singh also reassured fans that all revenue generated from season ticket sales will be reinvested back into the club with manager Craig Hignett targeting at least one more addition.

Pools have already signed striker Gime Toure, Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynnes, Ben Kilip and Luke Molyneux on a permanent basis.

“If I could offer any encouragement on that front, I would simply remind you all that every penny that is spent on season tickets will go back in to the club and into improving the playing squad,” he said, in a club website update.

“There is also a lot of exciting stuff going on behind the scenes at the club.