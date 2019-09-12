Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh names players who 'have really stepped up to the mark' this season
Chairman Raj Singh has been impressed with the Hartlepool United’s improving form in the National League as he names a few players who’ve particularly caught his eye.
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 17:00 pm
After a slow start, a mixture of addressing issues and perseverance has seen Craig Hignett’s side turn things around and rise up the table.
“It’s really pleasing to see the way our results have turned in recent weeks and see our coaching staff’s game plan coming together after an indifferent start to the new season,” Singh commented.
“The likes of Aaron Cunningham, Peter Kioso and Mark Kitching have really stepped up to the mark and Ben Killip in goal has done very well.”
The United chairman added in his programme column: “Ben had a bit of a tricky start to life at the club but he was arguably our man of the match at Barrow and I know the coaching staff believe that there is much more to come from him.”