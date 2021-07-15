Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh on Pools being in 'good shape' and reveals his ambitions for next season

Pools won promotion back to the Football League after a dramatic National League play-off final penalty shoot-out win with the hard work ongoing when it comes to building a squad capable of competing in League Two next season.

Singh has helped turn the fortunes of the club around in the past three years since taking charge and hasn’t ruled out a push for the play-offs in League Two next season, while confirming he remains open to discussions regards investment in Pools.

On the future of the club, Singh said: “I’ve always said, a lot depends on other things around the football opposed to just football on the pitch.

The Hartlepool United players celebrate promotion.

"With the council signing the memorandum of understanding, that was a big step in the right direction.

"Being back in the league, will make bringing investment into the club easier and let’s not kid ourselves, we’re still a League Two club so we’re not going to have a big queue of investors but it is going to be easier.

"We want the right type of investment coming in and we’re still open for discussions on that. In the meantime, I’m here holding the fort and we’re in good shape.”

With regards to the goals for Pools heading into the Football League, Singh added: “I said previously, if we go up, I’m not one of those people who will think great we’re back in the League that will do us.

"I want Dave to put a squad together to be pushing again and hopefully making the play-offs again.

"I know that may sound overly ambitious but it’s doable, plenty of clubs have done it. Why can’t it be us?”

Pools are now very much a club on the up.

Singh added: “Definitely, speaking to so many fans.

"They have bought into us and generally believe that the infrastructure is there on and off the pitch.

"We’re still not finished, you can always improve and we still intend to do that.

"The fact is, we’ve come a long way in the three years and people can quote me going back, there have been doubts about myself,” Singh told BBC Tees.

