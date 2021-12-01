Challinor’s shock exit following the 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient has made for a turbulent number of weeks at the Suit Direct Stadium.

In the immediate aftermath it was left to first team coach, and Pools legend, Sweeney to pick up the pieces for Pools and take first team duties until a new manager could be brought in.

Sweeney was seen as a safe pair of hands for Pools having taken on the role of caretaker manager in 2019 for a similar period of time ahead of the arrival of Challinor.

Antony Sweeney has been in caretaker charge of Hartlepool United since Dave Challinor's exit (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Sweeney started his second reign in charge with a win over Everton U21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy on a difficult night for Pools who were alerted to Challinor’s official exit at half time of the game.

Sweeney has gone on to take seven games, ahead of tonight’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy, but has failed to register a single point in League Two with four straight defeats.

But the 38-year-old has done what he was tasked with doing in offering the club a period of time to focus on getting a new manager in place.

Sweeney has been able to keep spirits high in the camp amongst the players following Challinor’s exit and was able to record a statement victory in the FA Cup over League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

And now the club have appointed Graeme Lee as the new manager, chairman Singh was quick to offer his thanks to Sweeney for his efforts over a challenging number of weeks.

“I would like to thank all of the coaching staff who have led the team during the interim period, particularly Tony Sweeney who has taken on a lot of additional responsibility,” said Singh.

“They all need commending as do Hartlepool College in providing their support through Ian McGuckin.”

Sweeney will remain in charge of first team duties for Pools’ Papa John’s Trophy tie at Hillsborough this evening before returning to his role as first team coach alongside Lee and new assistant manager Michael Nelson.

