Gime Toure of Hartlepool United hits the post during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Dover Athletic at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools have been swept up in a racism storm following an alleged incident which took place during Saturday’s defeat at Dover.

Players from both Dover and Hartlepool were visibly disgusted by what had happened as doubt was cast over whether the match would continue.

The match did continue as United fell to a 2-0 defeat but that was the least of the club’s troubles.

Following on from Saturday, the quick turnaround of home matches meant several players were contemplating whether to step out at The Vic so soon afterwards with Hartlepool set to host Chesterfield this evening (7:45pm kick-off).

The club have been working tirelessly to combat Saturday’s events and have launched an anti-racism initiative for tonight’s match.

“What we’ve been keen on since we made our initial statement on Saturday is that action speaks louder than words,” said Mark Maguire.

“Part of those actions over the last couple of days has been for the chairman [Raj Singh] to go and meet the players concerned and for me to sit down with all of the players as a squad yesterday and talk about what the club is actually doing.

“In circumstances like this it’s easy for organisations to come out and make statements after statements which state the obvious essentially which we condemn the disgusting behaviour and we condemn racism but actually it’s about what we do which is how we’ll be judged.”

And Maguire confirmed that despite the rumoured concerns, all players are available for tonight’s match.

“It’s safe to say without putting words in their mouths that the players are happy with the action the club is taking and all of them are available and all of them have made themselves available,” he told BBC Tees.

“They’ve agreed that the job now is for us as a group to pull together and galvanise ourselves and take a stand so they’ll all be here and involved tonight.