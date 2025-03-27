"We're hoping we're going to have someone in soon to compete with Adam for that spot."

The Pools head coach admitted his side were "close" to signing a new goalkeeper following the departure of Owen Foster. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits his side are "close" to signing a new goalkeeper following the departure of Owen Foster last week.

The 20-year-old didn't make an appearance for Pools during a month-long stay in the North East but his return to parent club Hull City has left Limbrick without a recognised back-up to Adam Smith.

Teenager Harry Conyard was promoted from the academy to take his place among the substitutes for the first time ahead of Saturday's emphatic win over Boston, but it would be a lot to ask of the youngster were anything to happen to Smith.

Pools have used a number of different goalkeepers this season. Joel Dixon started the first six games before he was ruled out with a serious knee injury sustained at the end of August. While he was back on the bench for last month's win over Sutton, he suffered a setback that is expected to keep him out until next season. Leicester loanee Brad Young started 10 games in a row but was recalled in January after losing his place to Adam Smith, who has been given the nod in all of the last 18 matches. Foster, who came through the ranks at Scunthorpe and made his senior debut against Pools, was signed last month as cover for Smith but has since returned to East Yorkshire after failing to break into the side.

Although Pools have been hamstrung following chairman Raj Singh's decision to resign and his commitment to stop funding the club at the end of the season, it's understood there is scope to complete a loan deal ahead of the transfer deadline at 5pm on Thursday afternoon. Limbrick, who admitted Pools were on the hunt for Foster's replacement following last weekend's thumping win over Boston, suggested that his side were hoping to welcome a new face in-between the sticks soon.

"It's close if I'm honest," he said.

"Hopefully soon we'll have someone in.

"We really enjoyed having Owen here. His situation is a bit different for him personally because he wants to go and get regular playing time and a regular contract. He hasn't played that much at Hull obviously, but he was a really good pro.

"We're hoping we're going to have someone in soon to compete with Adam for that spot."