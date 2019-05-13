Hartlepool United complete first summer signing as ex-Portsmouth striker Nicke Kabamba signs permanent deal

Striker Nicke Kabamba has become Hartlepool United's first signing of the summer after agreeing a permanent switch to The Super 6 Stadium.

The 26-year-old joined Pools on loan from Havant & Waterlooville back in January and became an instant hit with supporters.

He became only the second player in Hartlepool's history to score in each of their first four games for the club, netting against Harrogate, Braintree, Leyton Orient and Boreham Wood.

Kabamba ended the season with seven goals in 17 appearances for Craig Hignett's side, with the Pools boss making it clear he wanted to sign the forward permanently.

The 6 ft 3 striker joined Havant from Portsmouth at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, following loan spells at Colchester United and Aldershot.