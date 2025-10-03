Hartlepool United have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper George Evans from Championship side Millwall.

Unfortunately for Pools, the arrival of Evans spells the end of Harvey Cartwright's time at Victoria Park. The 23-year-old, who joined on loan from Hull on the eve of the new season, kept seven clean sheets in 13 Pools appearances and produced a number of impressive performances, but sustained a thigh injury 38 minutes into Wednesday's defeat to Carlisle. Having assessed his injury, it has been determined that Cartwright will not be available for selection for the foreseeable future, leading to the termination of his loan deal and his return to parent club Hull.

In his place, Pools have swooped to sign 20-year-old Evans, who is set to make his debut during Saturday's visit of rivals York. The youngster arrives from Millwall having already made a handful of Championship appearances for the Lions, while he also spent a brief spell on loan at fellow National League side Sutton last season.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here, it's a great opportunity for me to play and be part of a great club," Evans told the official Pools website.

"It's been a busy 24 hours. Yesterday morning, I heard there could be a chance, and then it moved on swiftly with help from both clubs coming together and putting everything into place. I'll be trying my best to help those around me and build bonds with players and staff to get a better understanding to get the best out of myself and the team. I can't wait to get out there, tomorrow will be a good game against tough opposition and the team are ready to give it everything."

Meanwhile, Pools boss Simon Grayson hailed Evans' "fantastic pedigree" and said the new arrival was "a really good kid, and a good goalkeeper".