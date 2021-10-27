Hayward takes over the role from fan favourite Ian ‘Buster’ Gallagher who said his farewells to the club following Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Harrogate Town as he looks to pursue business interests away from the world of football.

Pools players and staff formed a guard of honour for Gallagher after the game at Victoria Park who will now pass on the role to Hayward who was in attendance during Saturday’s win.

Hayward arrives with a wealth of knowledge having spent over 20 years in the military and more recently ending a five year spell with Rugby League side Featherstone Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool confirm new club physio after Ian 'Buster' Gallagher departure. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Despite predominantly being involved within Rugby League, Hayward is relishing the opportunity to return to the North East and be involved with football.

Hayward told Pools’ club website: “I’m delighted to join this fantastic club. I am a local lad so I know the area and I know how much the club means to the town.

“I was at the Harrogate game and it was incredible to see how passionate the Poolies are. I am looking forward to taking on the first team physio role at the club.

“I know how great Buster has been for many years and I know he will help with the easy transition. My first few days at the training ground have been great, the lads have been very welcoming and I’m looking forward to what will be an exciting season.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.