Hartlepool United confirm appointment of former Featherstone Rovers man Stephen Hayward as new club physio
Hartlepool United have confirmed the appointment of Stephen Hayward as the club’s new physio.
Hayward takes over the role from fan favourite Ian ‘Buster’ Gallagher who said his farewells to the club following Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 win over Harrogate Town as he looks to pursue business interests away from the world of football.
Pools players and staff formed a guard of honour for Gallagher after the game at Victoria Park who will now pass on the role to Hayward who was in attendance during Saturday’s win.
Hayward arrives with a wealth of knowledge having spent over 20 years in the military and more recently ending a five year spell with Rugby League side Featherstone Rovers.
Despite predominantly being involved within Rugby League, Hayward is relishing the opportunity to return to the North East and be involved with football.
Hayward told Pools’ club website: “I’m delighted to join this fantastic club. I am a local lad so I know the area and I know how much the club means to the town.
“I was at the Harrogate game and it was incredible to see how passionate the Poolies are. I am looking forward to taking on the first team physio role at the club.
“I know how great Buster has been for many years and I know he will help with the easy transition. My first few days at the training ground have been great, the lads have been very welcoming and I’m looking forward to what will be an exciting season.”