Hartlepool United confirm pitch inspection ahead of Rochdale clash

Hartlepool United have revealed there will be a pitch inspection at 11:30am ahead of their crucial League Two clash with Rochdale.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 10:45am

Pools sit one place and one point below their opponents in what could be a crucial afternoon for Keith Curle’s side. However, because of freezing temperatures, Hartlepool have announced there will be a pitch inspection to see whether the game at the Suit Direct Stadium can go ahead or not.

The club tweeted: ‘Due to the weather over night, there will be a pitch inspection at 11.30am.

‘The covers were placed on the pitch yesterday but we will have an update as soon as the inspection has concluded.’

Ahead of the game, Curle was reluctant to describe the contest as a ‘must-win game’ for his side: “No [this game is not a must win]. They all are,” Curle told The Mail.

“If we win this game, or Rochdale win the game, does that guarantee survival in this division? Not a chance.”

Hartlepool United have confirmed a pitch inspection will take place ahead of the game with Rochdale (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
