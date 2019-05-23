Hartlepool United confirm Ryan Donaldson contract extension

Hartlepool United have revealed skipper Ryan Donaldson has signed a contract extension.

Donaldson's two-year deal at Pools was set to end this summer, but after protracted talks the player and club have come to an agreement, as revealed in the Mail on Wednesday.

A statement confirming the news reads: "Ryan Donaldson has become the latest player to commit his future to the club after he signed a new deal at The Super 6 Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

"Donaldson is the fourth player to agree an extended stay at Pools after Myles Anderson, Gavan Holohan and Nicke Kabamba all put pen to paper on deals to stay at the club."

Donaldson, 28, made 48 appearances for Pools last season in all competitions, ending the campaign with the armband.