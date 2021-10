A bumper away following is expected to travel from the north east to Valley Parade as Pools look to pick up their first away win.

But they will be without Jordan Cook (groin), Gary Liddle (Achillies), Fela Olomola (ankle) and Tyler Burey (hamstring). Luke Molyneux (groin) remains a doubt after missing Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Salford City along with Zaine Francis-Angol, who came off early in the match.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the Pools line-up…

1. GK: Ben Killip Made a few good saves on Saturday but couldn't prevent Pools from suffering another away defeat. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson Should keep his place in the side despite the quick turnaround. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. CB: Neill Byrne Remains just one yellow card away from a suspension and has featured in every league game so far this season. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Luke Hendrie Could come back into the side having missed out at Salford. Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy Photo Sales