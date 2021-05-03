Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Bromley – two changes from weekend win over Chesterfield

Pools go into today’s match 16 games unbeaten in the National League and sitting third in the table.

They are without Ben Killip (elbow), Ryan Johnson (knee), Joe Grey (back) and Lewis Cass (knee) for today’s match.

After beating Chesterfield 3-1 at Victoria Park on Saturday, manager Dave Challinor suggested that several changes would be made for this afternoon’s match less than 48-hours later.

Here is the Pools line-up for today’s match...

1. GK - Henrich Ravas Unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet on Saturday. Looks set to remain in goal for the remainder of the season.

2. LWB - David Ferguson Put a league high 20 crosses in against Bromley when the sides last met in October.

3. CB - Gary Liddle Continued his great form this season with a man of the match display on Saturday.

4. CB - Timi Odusina Will be looking to continue his solid form at the back.