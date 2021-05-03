Luke Armstrong of Hartlepool United celebrates after putting his team 3-0 up during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Chesterfield at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 1st May 2021. (Credit: Chris Booth | MI News)
Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Bromley – two changes from weekend win over Chesterfield

Hartlepool United face Bromley at Hayes Lane this bank holiday Monday – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 7:07 pm

Pools go into today’s match 16 games unbeaten in the National League and sitting third in the table.

They are without Ben Killip (elbow), Ryan Johnson (knee), Joe Grey (back) and Lewis Cass (knee) for today’s match.

After beating Chesterfield 3-1 at Victoria Park on Saturday, manager Dave Challinor suggested that several changes would be made for this afternoon’s match less than 48-hours later.

Here is the Pools line-up for today’s match...

1. GK - Henrich Ravas

Unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet on Saturday. Looks set to remain in goal for the remainder of the season.

2. LWB - David Ferguson

Put a league high 20 crosses in against Bromley when the sides last met in October.

3. CB - Gary Liddle

Continued his great form this season with a man of the match display on Saturday.

4. CB - Timi Odusina

Will be looking to continue his solid form at the back.

