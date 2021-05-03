Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Bromley – two changes from weekend win over Chesterfield
Hartlepool United face Bromley at Hayes Lane this bank holiday Monday – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 7:07 pm
Pools go into today’s match 16 games unbeaten in the National League and sitting third in the table.
They are without Ben Killip (elbow), Ryan Johnson (knee), Joe Grey (back) and Lewis Cass (knee) for today’s match.
After beating Chesterfield 3-1 at Victoria Park on Saturday, manager Dave Challinor suggested that several changes would be made for this afternoon’s match less than 48-hours later.
Here is the Pools line-up for today’s match...
