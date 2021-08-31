Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan celebrates with his team mates and the bench during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Carlisle United – nine changes for Papa John's Trophy clash as key players miss out

Hartlepool United travel to Carlisle United in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:58 pm

After beating The Cumbrian’s 2-1 at Victoria Park in League Two on Saturday, it's a quick turnaround for Dave Challinor's side as they make the cross country trip to Brunton Park (7pm kick-off).

Key players Gavan Holohan, Jamie Sterry and Gary Liddle haven’t made the journey after picking up knocks during Saturday’s win.

So wholesale changes are expected with several players expected to be handed their first starts of the season.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell

Back in the side for the Trophy tie.

Photo: HUFC

2. LWB: Luke Molyneux

Handed an opportunity in a left wing-back position.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. CB: David Ferguson

Moved into a more central role.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. CB: Timi Odusina

Expected to come back into the side after missing the last two.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

