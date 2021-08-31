Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Carlisle United – nine changes for Papa John's Trophy clash as key players miss out

After beating The Cumbrian’s 2-1 at Victoria Park in League Two on Saturday, it's a quick turnaround for Dave Challinor's side as they make the cross country trip to Brunton Park (7pm kick-off).

Key players Gavan Holohan, Jamie Sterry and Gary Liddle haven’t made the journey after picking up knocks during Saturday’s win.

So wholesale changes are expected with several players expected to be handed their first starts of the season.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell Back in the side for the Trophy tie.

2. LWB: Luke Molyneux Handed an opportunity in a left wing-back position.

3. CB: David Ferguson Moved into a more central role.

4. CB: Timi Odusina Expected to come back into the side after missing the last two.