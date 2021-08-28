Hartlepool United's Will Goodwin celebrates after Tyler Burey scored their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Walsall at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Carlisle United – Stoke City and Millwall youngsters lead the line

Hartlepool United host Carlisle United at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 2:00 pm

Pools will be looking to make it three home league wins on the spin to start the new season at Victoria Park following last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Walsall.

Challinor has a full squad of players to choose from this afternoon as well with Joe Grey back in contention six months on from his previous outing in a Pools shirt.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip

Conceded just three times at Victoria Park in 2021.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. LWB: David Ferguson

The only Pools player to have played in every single league match this year.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol

Made a good impact on the left of the back three, providing some much needed balance as a natural left-sided defender.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. CB: Gary Liddle

Against one of his former clubs for the second weekend running.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

