Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Carlisle United – Stoke City and Millwall youngsters lead the line

Pools will be looking to make it three home league wins on the spin to start the new season at Victoria Park following last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Walsall.

Challinor has a full squad of players to choose from this afternoon as well with Joe Grey back in contention six months on from his previous outing in a Pools shirt.

GK: Ben Killip Conceded just three times at Victoria Park in 2021.

LWB: David Ferguson The only Pools player to have played in every single league match this year.

CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Made a good impact on the left of the back three, providing some much needed balance as a natural left-sided defender.

CB: Gary Liddle Against one of his former clubs for the second weekend running.