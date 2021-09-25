Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan celebrates with his team mates after scoring their goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Exeter City – three changes and two debuts

Hartlepool United host Exeter City this afternoon (3pm kick-off) – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 2:11 pm

Pools are looking to continue their perfect start to the League Two season at Victoria Park and secure a fifth straight home win.

The face an in form Exeter side who are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

Dave Challinor’s side also have a number of fitness concerns with David Ferguson (calf) a doubt and Gary Liddle (Achilles tendon) ruled out along with Tyler Burey (hamstring), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Joe Grey (back).

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip

Eyeing a fifth clean sheet of the campaign after just nine games.

2. LWB: Eddy Jones

Set to make his Pools debut.

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol

Could be shifted out wide or play in a more central position.

4. CB: Neill Byrne

Started every league game so far this season.

