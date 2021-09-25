Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Exeter City – three changes and two debuts

Pools are looking to continue their perfect start to the League Two season at Victoria Park and secure a fifth straight home win.

The face an in form Exeter side who are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

Dave Challinor’s side also have a number of fitness concerns with David Ferguson (calf) a doubt and Gary Liddle (Achilles tendon) ruled out along with Tyler Burey (hamstring), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Joe Grey (back).

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip Eyeing a fifth clean sheet of the campaign after just nine games. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. LWB: Eddy Jones Set to make his Pools debut. Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy Photo Sales

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Could be shifted out wide or play in a more central position. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

4. CB: Neill Byrne Started every league game so far this season. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales