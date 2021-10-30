Hartlepool United stand in unison during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane, Salford on Saturday 16th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Leyton Orient – THREE changes as Gary Liddle returns

Hartlepool United visit Leyton Orient this afternoon (3pm kick-off) – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 2:01 pm

Back to back wins against Bradford City and Harrogate Town have shot Pools back up the table and level on points with the play-off places.

They sit just a point off the automatic promotion places with 23 points from their opening 14 games. Three points behind them in 10th sit today’s opponents Leyton Orient, who will be hoping to end a run of four successive draws when they host Hartlepool at Brisbane Road.

Orient have also played out three goalless draws in their last five league matches.

Dave Challinor’s side will be without the suspended Neill Byrne while Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip are douts. Gary Liddle is set to make his first start since the away draw at Oldham Athletic back in October.

Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Fela Olomola (ankle) remain out.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up…

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell

Makes his second league start.

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Scored two already this season.

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol

Returns to the starting XI.

4. CB: Gary Liddle

Back in the starting line-up for the first time since September.

Gary Liddle
