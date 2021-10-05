Pools are expected to make several changes to the side that were beaten 2-0 at Stevenage on Saturday.

A number of fringe players are set to be given a run out in tonight’s group stage match at Victoria Park as Challinor calls upon his players to make the most of their opportunity.

Hartlepool lost their opening match of the competition on penalties at Carlisle United but could move into the top two in the group should they beat Morecambe tonight.

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell Back in between the sticks for the cup match.

2. LWB: David Ferguson Back in contention following a calf injury.

3. CB: Timi Odusina Should come back into the side after a couple of games on the bench.

4. CB: Neill Byrne One of the few starters from Saturday who could keep his place in the side as the best central option in the back three.