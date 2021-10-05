Oldham Athletic's Jordan Clarke tackles Hartlepool United's Reagan Ogle during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 18th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Morecambe – nine changes and a formation switch

Hartlepool United are in action against Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening (7pm kick-off) – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 5:56 pm

Pools are expected to make several changes to the side that were beaten 2-0 at Stevenage on Saturday.

A number of fringe players are set to be given a run out in tonight’s group stage match at Victoria Park as Challinor calls upon his players to make the most of their opportunity.

Hartlepool lost their opening match of the competition on penalties at Carlisle United but could move into the top two in the group should they beat Morecambe tonight.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell

Back in between the sticks for the cup match.

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Back in contention following a calf injury.

3. CB: Timi Odusina

Should come back into the side after a couple of games on the bench.

4. CB: Neill Byrne

One of the few starters from Saturday who could keep his place in the side as the best central option in the back three.

