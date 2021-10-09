Pools are looking to end a four game winless run in League Two and get back to winning ways at The Vic.
They face a Northampton side who have lost just once on the road all season.
Dave Challinor’s side also have a number of injury issues with Joe Grey (back) a doubt and Gary Liddle (Achilles tendon) ruled out along with, Fela Olomola (ankle) Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Gavan Holohan (groin).
Eddy Jones is also unavailable due to international duty with Wales under-21s.
