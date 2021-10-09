Pools are looking to end a four game winless run in League Two and get back to winning ways at The Vic.

They face a Northampton side who have lost just once on the road all season.

Dave Challinor’s side also have a number of injury issues with Joe Grey (back) a doubt and Gary Liddle (Achilles tendon) ruled out along with, Fela Olomola (ankle) Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Gavan Holohan (groin).

Eddy Jones is also unavailable due to international duty with Wales under-21s.

1. GK: Ben Killip Back in between the sticks for his 11th league start of the season. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson Returns to league action after featuring in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Expected to return on the left of the back three. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Neill Byrne Remains just one yellow card away from a suspension. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales