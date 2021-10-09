Matty Daly of Hartlepool United in action with Exeter City's Sam Nombe during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Exeter City at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 25th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Northampton Town – Stoke City youngster and ex-Sunderland winger lead the line

Hartlepool United host Northampton Town at Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off) – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 2:08 pm

Pools are looking to end a four game winless run in League Two and get back to winning ways at The Vic.

They face a Northampton side who have lost just once on the road all season.

Dave Challinor’s side also have a number of injury issues with Joe Grey (back) a doubt and Gary Liddle (Achilles tendon) ruled out along with, Fela Olomola (ankle) Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Gavan Holohan (groin).

Eddy Jones is also unavailable due to international duty with Wales under-21s.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip

Back in between the sticks for his 11th league start of the season.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Returns to league action after featuring in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol

Expected to return on the left of the back three.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. CB: Neill Byrne

Remains just one yellow card away from a suspension.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Northampton TownStoke CityDave ChallinorVictoria Park
Next Page
Page 1 of 5