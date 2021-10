Pools are looking to end a run of three matches without a win and pick up their first away victory of the 2021-22 season.

They face a Stevenage side who haven’t won in their last seven outings.

Dave Challinor’s side also have a number of fitness concerns with David Ferguson (calf) a doubt and Gary Liddle (Achilles tendon) ruled out along with Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Gavan Holohan (groin).

GK: Ben Killip Eyeing a fifth clean sheet of the campaign after 10 games.

LWB: Eddy Jones Set to join up with the Wales under-21s side tomorrow.

CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Has been one of Pools' most consistent performers since coming into the side.

CB: Neill Byrne Just one yellow card away from a suspension.