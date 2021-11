After a 2-2 draw with Wycombe in the FA Cup first round just over a week ago, Pools were beaten 2-1 by Newport County at The Suit Direct Stadium on Friday ahead of Tuesday night’s replay at Adams Park.

The winners of tonight’s tie will face at trip to Lincoln City in the second round of the competition.

1. GK: Ben Killip Came back into the fold on Friday. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson Hit a rich vein of goalscoring form with three in his last six league appearances. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Also came back into the side on Friday. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Gary Liddle Was named man of the match in the previous fixture against Wycombe. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales