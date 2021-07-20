Hartlepool United confirmed pre-season line up to face Spennymoor Town: Eight trialists in side with plenty of changes expected
Hartlepool United have confirmed their team for tonight’s pre-season friendly at Spennymoor Town (7:45pm kick-off).
After naming nine trialists in Saturday’s 9-1 win at Runcorn Linnets, Pools boss Dave Challinor named a further five in his first half line-up at the Brewery Field.
It was a familiar looking back line with Ben Killip starting in goal with new signings Reagan Ogle, Neill Byrne and Timi Odusina in defence along with two trialists.
Martin Smith started in midfield with Luke Molyneux also starting just hours after agreeing a new one year deal at Pools.
Pools also named two trialists in attack and another in midfield to start the game. The side is then set to change considerably throughout the game with a further three trialists on the bench along with first team players Josh MacDonald, Gary Liddle, David Ferguson, Nicky Featherstone, Tom Crawford, Mark Shelton and Gavan Holohan.
One of Pools’ trialists is Zaine Francis-Angol while another is Mark Cullen.