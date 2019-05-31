Hartlepool United contract latest as Noble, Williams, Magnay and Featherstone await decisions

Hartlepool United's contract situation is reaching a climax with three players yet to learn their fate.

Nicky Featherstone's deal to remain at Pools for another year, his sixth season in total, is expected to be confirmed before the weekend, the Mail understands.

But talks for Carl Magnay, Liam Noble and Luke Williams remain on-going.

It is our understanding that Williams will be given a pay-as-you-play deal this summer, following a year out of action through injury.

Pools put in the ground work last season on a range of issues with the former Middlesbrough man, and are keen to stick with the attacker, in order to see a return on their commitment.

Magnay's situation is a little less certain.

Rumours have been circling the former Gateshead and Grimsby defender will be given another year, in line with Williams and fellow seasoned pro Featherstone.

But, as things stand, the player is yet to return from a break.

His future is likely to be decided when he returns to the club, which could well be next week.

Liam Noble is the final player waiting for answer.

This decision remains very much in the air.

He netted 13 goals and was the highest scoring midfielder in the National League last season, but with budgets tight he may well be a player who is allowed to leave, although he is keen to stay.

A number of clubs have already expressed an interest in signing Noble, with Carlisle United, Spennymoor Town and South Shields previously linked.

So far this summer Gavan Holohan, Myles Anderson and Ryan Donaldson have been awarded with new deals.

Scott Loach, Lewis Hawkins, Conor Newton, Paddy McLaughlin, Jake Cassidy and David Edgar have all been allowed to leave when their deals expire.