Hartlepool United contract talk latest as Craig Hignett stalls negotiations on new deals

Craig Hignett admits he's considering putting his players' new deal talks on ice after their Barrow debacle.

The Hartlepool United boss was hoping to spark up talks with the players he wants to remain at the club next season, but the 1-0 loss at Holker Street may spark a rethink.

Hignett, when asked whether he had began negotiations with the likes of Liam Noble, Scott Loach, Carl Magnay, Nicky Featherstone and others, explained: "No. We will do.

"I said I would get today out the way and then see. I might not now, I might wait another week."

Although he did not show it publicly, the performance over in Cumbria must have angered Hignett, who has in the past admitted he would sacrifice a bit of quality for the right kind of attitude in his dressing room.

He will not make any snap decisions based on Monday's no show, though.

"I wouldn't judge it on one game," he said.

"It has not changed my opinion on anything.

"The hard bit is not getting shot of the players, it is getting the ones you want to come to the club.

"That is the real job.

"I have known for months where we need to strengthen and where we are short. It was something we tried to change before the deadline.

"We will revisit some of that. But the work starts now."