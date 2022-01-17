Daly has enjoyed a breakout season on-loan at the Suit Direct Stadium this year making 27 appearances for Pools in all competitions.

But perhaps the most significant competition for Daly has been the Papa John’s Trophy with the 20-year-old scoring five times to help Pools progress to the quarter finals where they will face Charlton Athletic next week.

Daly arrived in the summer under former manager Dave Challinor who saw potential in the midfielder after only a handful of Championship appearances for the Terriers since coming through the ranks at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2018.

Matty Daly has been recalled by parent club Huddersfield Town. Picture by FRANK REID

Daly made his Huddersfield debut against Watford in 2019 but he has flourished when given the opportunity for Pools this season.

While his impact in the Papa John’s Trophy has been signifacnt, perhaps his standout moment in a Hartlepool shirt came in the come from behind win against Harrogate Town with the youngster producing a special goal to seal all three points.

But Daly has been recalled to his parent club following a number of injuries to Carlos Corberán’ squad in recent weeks while COVID-19 concerns among squads still also remain present..

Pools boss Graeme Lee reacted to Daly’s exit by saying: “Huddersfield recalled him due to injuries in their first team. They wanted him back.

“It’s disappointing for us. He’s a fantastic player, we know he would have had a huge impact on the end of this season. A great lad with a great attitude and we wish him all the best.”

