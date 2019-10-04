Hartlepool United defender Aaron Cunningham keen to learn from mistakes quickly ahead of Yeovil Town test
All things considered, Aaron Cunningham has enjoyed a strong start to the season at Hartlepool United – though there is one particular area he would like to improve.
The 21-year-old centre-back has conceded three penalties in his last seven matches for Pools with the latest coming in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Eastleigh.
Fortunately, Cunningham was let off the hook as Ben Williamson’s spot kick was saved by Pools ‘keeper Ben Killip.
“I was definitely thanking Ben after the game,” said the young defender.
“I just got too tight to their lad and he spun me and I didn’t need to do that against a centre-half but I was very thankful that Ben pulled off the save and helped us get a result.
“We’ll take positives from the Eastleigh game. We should have killed the game in the first half and we were punished in the second. That’s just how it’s been going for us recently but I’m sure we can put things right and stick together.”
After starting just one of Pools’ opening six National League matches, Cunningham has missed just one of the eight matches that followed as he looks to make the most of the opportunity handed to him by Craig Hignett.
“It’s a learning game for me,” the defender added.
“Personally, I’ve given away too many penalties this season which is something I have to work on. They’ve all been different but I need to learn from them quickly and just try to keep doing my best on the pitch.”