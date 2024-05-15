Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson has signed a new deal to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of the 2024/25 National League season.

Ferguson, who signed for Pools from York in August 2020, has made 193 appearances in blue and white, including 48 games last season.

The left-back has been pretty much an ever-present member of the side for the last four years and featured in the National League team of the season when Pools won promotion under Dave Challinor in 2021.

Last season was probably Ferguson’s most difficult since signing for Pools; he was given the captain’s armband in the summer but, like the rest of the side, struggled as Pools slipped down the table under John Askey.

However, after caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence opted to return the captaincy to experienced midfielder Nicky Featherstone, Ferguson, who turns 30 this summer, began to get back to his best.

New boss Darren Sarll spoke glowingly of the former York, Darlington and Blackpool defender, who is closing in on 200 Pools appearances, at his first press conference and professed his desire to see him sign a new deal.

Now that Ferguson has put pen to paper on a new contract to keep him in the North East, Sarll might well feel he has his first choice back four already in place – with Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall having formed a formidable partnership in the heart of the defence, and Poolies eagerly awaiting the return of Dan Dodds, Ferguson will likely be the man to line up on the left.

Despite being made to play in a number of different positions last season, which saw his form suffer, Ferguson is a generally solid and reliable defender who also offers something going forward, racking up impressive numbers of assists in his first two seasons in particular and scoring nine goals in the North East, including a memorable strike against former club Blackpool in the FA Cup third round in 2022.

After signing his new deal, Ferguson told the club website: “I’m buzzing to remain here - I wasn’t thinking about going anywhere else.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s felt like home.

“I want to represent every aspect of the club and I’m proud to wear the blue and white.

“I love playing here in front of the fans and I’m delighted to continue that journey.”

Meanwhile, manager Darren Sarll added that he expected Ferguson to have a big role to play on and off the pitch next season.

“I think it’s really pleasing and positive when existing players you want to keep commit to the club,” he said.

“When I close my eyes and think back of the recent, successful Hartlepool teams I see the likes of David Ferguson and Nicky Featherstone and retaining a large part of the club’s heart was really important to me.

“He’s got great experience and attributes that will compliment the new Hartlepool United and I believe David can still improve next season with the right tools around him.

“His familiarity with the club will be a big part of my fast induction to the area and most importantly to you, the supporters.